Russian agency starts investigation into killing of mobilization official in Krasnodar

KRASNODAR, July 10. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee has started an investigation into the killing of a mobilization department official in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar, the agency’s office for the region that includes Krasnodar said in a statement on Monday.

According to investigators, the body of Stanislav Rzhitsky, 42, was found with gunshot wounds near Beregovaya Street on Monday morning.

"The investigation was assigned to the first department for very important cases at the regional office of the Russian Investigative Committee," the statement said.

Investigators are working to establish the circumstances of the crime, the perpetrators and the motives. Andrey Maslov, the chief investigator at the regional office, will personally supervise the investigation, according to the statement.

News reports said previously, citing Russian federal lawmaker Yevgeny Pervyshov, who used to be Krasnodar mayor, that the official was fatally shot in the back.