UK police report Russian killed in stabbing in Oxford suburb

LONDON, October 26. /TASS/. Russian IT specialist Leonid Laboshin who worked at Oxford University was killed in an attack in Oxford suburb. The murder was committed on October 17, yet Thames Valley Police revealed the victim’s identity and published a statement by his relatives only on Monday.

The law enforcement reported earlier that a 31-year-old Botley resident sustained fatal knife wounds.

Eugen Coman, 33, was detained following accusations of murder and the possession of cold arms. An investigation is underway.

The victim’s relatives said that the Saint Petersburg State University graduate worked in a group developing the timely detection of cancer and its further surgical treatment.

"Leonid was an amazingly sensitive, intelligent and bright man. He was a caring and loving Son, Brother and Uncle," the family’s statement published on the police department’s website said.

TASS has not yet obtained a commentary on the murder by the Russian Embassy in the UK.