Another powerful earthquake strikes Kamchatka in Russia’s Far East

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. A 6.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Bering Sea, off the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s Far East on Wednesday, the regional office of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences said.

"The earthquake occurred at 02:18 GMT (05:18 Moscow time) at the depth of 56 kilometers. Its magnitude was 6.7. The epicenter was located 505 km northeast of Petropavlovsk and 97 km from [the village of] Krutoberegovo," the service said.

The local emergencies department said the tsunami alert was not issued. The tremor was felt as a 3-4 magnitude earthquake in nearby settlements.

On Tuesday evening, the area was hit by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake, felt in the towns of Ust-Kamchatsk and Klyuchi. It was followed by a series of over 100 aftershocks.