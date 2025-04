Russia's gas output to reach 1.107 trillion cubic meters by 2050 — Energy Strategy

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia's gas production will reach 1.107 trillion cubic meters by 2050, pipeline gas exports to reach 197 billion cubic meters, and LNG exports to reach 241 billion cubic meters, according to the government-approved Energy Strategy until 2050.

According to the target scenario of the strategy, gas production in Russia will grow by 2030 to 853 billion cubic meters (against 637 billion cubic meters in 2023), by 2036 - to 965 billion cubic meters, by 2050 - to 1.107 trillion cubic meters.

By 2030, total gas exports will increase to 293 billion cubic meters (151 billion cubic meters via pipeline and 142 billion cubic meters of LNG) from 146 billion cubic meters in 2023 (101 billion cubic meters via pipeline and 45 billion cubic meters in the form of LNG).

By 2036, total gas exports will increase to 376 billion cubic meters (197 billion cubic meters by pipeline and 179 billion cubic meters of LNG),

By 2050, total gas exports will increase to 438 billion cubic meters (197 billion cubic meters by pipeline and 241 billion cubic meters of LNG).

Gas supplies to the Russian market will grow to 560 billion cubic meters by 2030, and to 669 billion cubic meters by 2050. Large-scale petrochemical production will reach 14 million tons by 2030, and 18 million tons by 2050.