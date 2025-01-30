Sweden to suspend double taxation avoidance agreement with Russia from February 10

STOCKHOLM, January 30. /TASS/. The suspension of the agreement on the avoidance of double taxation between Sweden and Russia will come into effect on February 10, the Swedish government’s administration announced.

"Today, the government decided to suspend the tax agreement with Russia. This means that the tax agreement will not apply from February 10. It is becoming increasingly difficult for companies from Russia to trade with companies from Sweden and invest in Sweden. For example, Russian investors will be charged twice as much tax on dividends on Swedish portfolio investments," the statement says.

In December, the Swedish parliament supported the government's proposal to suspend the agreement on the avoidance of doble taxation between Sweden and Russia. The provision on the cancellation was to come into effect on a date determined by the government. The official decision is the final step in this process.

As the Swedish government reported earlier, this concerns Law 1993:1301, a convention for the avoidance of double taxation. In August 2023, Moscow announced that it had decided to immediately suspend the application of several articles of its tax treaties with 38 countries that have imposed economic sanctions on Russia, including Sweden. As the Swedish government noted, the application of the agreement may be resumed in the future.

"The suspension does not mean that the agreement is terminated and ceases to be valid," the Swedish government office explained.