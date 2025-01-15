Tyumen-based plant successfully tests new gas turbine engine

TYUMEN, January 15. /TASS/. The Tyumen engine plant has successfully completed bench tests of the first prototype of the TM16 gas turbine engine (GTE), the plant’s press service said.

The TM16 prototype was unveiled last fall at the Tyumen industry and energy forum TNF.

"Bench tests of the first prototype sample were successfully completed at the Tyumen engine plant as part of the project to develop the new TM16 gas turbine engine," the plant informed.

The tests included additional measurements of pressure and temperature along the flow path to gather detailed data on the engine's performance and to confirm the quality of its core structural components and baseline specifications. "Bench tests for the completely localized TM16 GTE prototype are planned to be held by the end of 2025," the press service added.

The engine is also scheduled for endurance testing in January 2026 as part of a gas compressor unit at an operational facility belonging to Gazprom.