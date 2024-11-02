Turkey’s exports hit record high in October, surpassing $23.6 bln — trade minister

ISTANBUL, November 2. /TASS/. Turkey’s exports in October exceeded $23.6 bln, which is 3.6% more than in the same period last year, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said.

"Turkey’s exports in October increased by 3.6% compared to last year and exceeded $23.6 bln. The growth reached $800 mln, which is a record for October," the minister said in a statement broadcast by TRT Haber TV channel.

According to Bolat, Turkey’s exports for 10 months of 2024 amounted to $216.4 bln, compared to $209.7 bln a year earlier, while exports increased by 6.7 bln.

Turkey’s imports since the beginning of the year amounted to $282 bln, compared to last year it decreased by 7.2% or $22 bln, the Turkish minister said. As a result, the foreign trade deficit decreased to $28.6 bln, which is also a record, the minister added.

The Turkish authorities reported earlier that at the end of last year, the volume of the country’s exports amounted to $255.8 bln, imports - $361.8 bln. The largest volume of deliveries to Turkey in 2023 came from Russia at $45.6 bln. Germany ranked first in terms of exports with $21.9 bln.