Russian auto dealer Rolf postpones IPO plans

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Rolf has revised its IPO plans for 2026-2027, CEO of the Russian car dealer Roman Antonov told reporters.

"Our shareholder has given us a vector where to move. Our team is now working out in detail, how we want to enter this market, with what financing volume. We are calculating the financial model in full, for what we need. When we will make the offer - in 2026-2027; we have just started considering. The key rate has certainly great effect for certain actions," Antonov told said.

Earlier reports said that Rolf planned IPO in 2025-2026.