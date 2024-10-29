Price of Brent oil down below $71 per barrel on ICE first since October 1

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for January delivery has fallen below $71 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since October 1, 2024, according to trading data.

As of 06:10 p.m. Moscow time (03:10 a.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 0.62% at $70.98 per barrel.

By 06:34 p.m. Moscow time (03:34 p.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts has reached $70.79 per barrel (-0.88%). Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for December delivery was down by 0.91% at $66.77 per barrel.

The price of gold futures for delivery in December 2024 on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) earlier updated its all-time high. According to data as of 05:26 p.m. Moscow time (02:26 p.m.) the price of gold was $2,784 per troy ounce (+1.02%).

By 06:34 p.m. Moscow time (03:34 p.m. GMT), the price of gold slowed its growth to $2,773.7 per ounce (+0.33%).