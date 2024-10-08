Consolidated GDP of CIS countries gain 4.7% in H1 2024 — Putin

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The total GDP of CIS countries surged by 4.7% as of the end of the first half of 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"I would like to note with satisfaction the notable improvement of macroeconomic indicators of CIS member-countries, and the rise in mutual trade and investment exchanges within the framework of the Commonwealth. In particular, the total GDP of our countries increased by 4.7% during the first six months," Putin said.

Fixed capital investments of CIS countries gained 11.2% in the same period, the Russian leader noted. Industrial production increased by 4.3%, cargo transportation - by 4.9%, and the retail trade volume - by 8.6%. "This is a good indicator in broad terms," he added.