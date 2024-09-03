Russia’s manufacturing sector to grow by 6.8% by year-end — First Deputy PM

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russia’s manufacturing sector may grow by 6.8% by the end of this year, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We said earlier that the growth of manufacturing industry might exceed 5% this year. Now, considering the current dynamics and the Economic Development Ministry’s updated forecasts, we expect manufacturing output to grow by around 6.8%," he said.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF this year is ‘Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential’. The business activities are broken down into seven thematic blocks: ‘New contours of international cooperation’, ‘Technologies to ensure independence’, ‘Financial value system’, ‘the Russian Far East’, ‘People, education and patriotism’, ‘Transport and logistics: new routes’, and ‘Master plans: from architecture to economy’.

