Russia’s GDP growth expected at 3.9% by end of 2024 — finance minister

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russia’s economic growth is expected at 3.9% by the end of this year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Estimations of this year’s economic dynamics are also higher than we initially suggested in our forecasts. This year’s estimate is 3.9%, while last year it totaled 3.6%. This is why expectations of resources for pumping up our obligations are very positive," he said.

In the first half of 2024, GDP growth amounted to 4.7%, the minister added.

The Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said earlier this week that it provisionally estimated national GDP growth in the first half of 2024 at the level of 4.6% year-on-year. Meanwhile the Economic Development Ministry said that its estimate of GDP growth in the first seven months of 2024 equaled 4.4%.