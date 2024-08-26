Hainan Airlines launches direct flight from Moscow to Haikou

HAIKOU /China/, August 26. /TASS/. Hainan Airlines has launched the route connecting the Russian capital and the city of Haikou, the administrative center of the Chinese province of Hainan, the Chinese airline reported via Weibo social media platform.

The flight from Haikou to Moscow takes 10 hours 10 minutes. The flight from Moscow to Haikou will take 9 hours 35 minutes. Flights will be performed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The Xinhua news agency said earlier that the province of Hainan was popular among Russian tourists this summer. The interest in the island grew among Russian vacationers mainly due to such factors as convenient visa-free regime and modern infrastructure, the agency said.