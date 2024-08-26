Russia’s flour exports up 38% in 7M 2024 to over 740,000 tons — Agroexport

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russia’s export of wheat and wheat-rye flour rose by 38% in January-July 2024 year-on-year to over 740,000 tons, the Agroexport federal center reported.

"According to experts’ estimations, Russia exported over 740,000 tons of wheat and wheat-rye flour in 7M 2024, which is 38% higher than in the same period last year. Consequently, positive dynamics in export supplies of the product has persisted for the fourth consecutive year," the report said.

Afghanistan has been the largest purchaser of Russian flour this year, same as in 2023, with supplies to the country having increased more than five-fold in January-July to almost 270,000 tons. "Afghanistan has seriously boosted purchases of Russian flour since the autumn of 2023, whereas in April 2024 a record monthly volume of supplies of more than 65,000 tons was registered," the federal center said.

China has been the second-biggest purchaser of Russian flour in 2024. In the first half of this year Russia was the leading flour supplier to the country with an over 60% share. Exports to China climbed 1.7-fold in the first seven months of 2024 and approached 80,000 tons, according to evaluations.

Iraq is also among top three importers of Russian flour as more than 68,000 tons of the product were supplied to the Middle Eastern country in January-July 2024.

According to preliminary estimates by the Agroexport federal center, the volume of Russian exports of wheat and wheat-rye flour may exceed 1.7 mln tons by 2030. "The markets of CIS states, Asian (Afghanistan, Hong Kong, China, Thailand, Malaysia), the Gulf (Iraq, the UAE), African (Somali, Angola, Benin, Ghana, Djibouti) countries may be considered as key areas for further increase in volumes," the report said.