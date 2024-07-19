Russia, Kazakhstan, Iran, Turkmenistan to develop eastern route of North-South corridor

ASTANA, July 19. /TASS/. Russia, Kazakhstan, Iran and Turkmenistan have signed a roadmap on synchronically developing the potential of the eastern route of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) for 2024-2025, the press service of the Kazakh transport ministry reported.

"The implementation of the document will allow increasing the throughput capability of the corridor to 15 mln tons per year by 2027 and to 20 mln tons by 2030," the report said.

The document was signed at the first transport trade and export forum North-South in Kazakhstan’s Aktau.