Musk calls global Windows outage 'biggest IT fail ever'

NEW YORK, July 19. /TASS/. American entrepreneur, one of the richest people in the world, Elon Musk named the global outage in the work of Windows the biggest IT fail in history.

"Biggest IT fail ever," he wrote on the X social network.

Earlier, the businessman reported that the social network X, which he owns, is operating normally amid a large-scale outage in the systems of Microsoft Corporation. He responded with a laughing emoji to another user X's post about Microsoft systems showing a blue screen of death and while "everything else is down, this app still works."

Throughout the day, there have been reports of massive outages of Windows-based computer devices from different countries. Leading international banks, air carriers, media outlets and companies in a number of other industries reported disruptions. The American developer of information security solutions CrowdStrike confirmed to CNBC that there is a connection between the latest update of its antivirus software and widespread failures in the Windows OS. The company added that its specialists are working on a forced rollback of the application to an earlier version.

Microsoft later said that the root cause of the global technology outage had been resolved, but some systems in the Microsoft 365 cloud platform may still experience problems.