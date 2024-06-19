Trade turnover between Vietnam, Russia gain 8% over year — Putin

HANOI, June 19. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and Vietnam edged up by 8% in 2023 and continues growing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his article for the Nhan Dan newspaper.

"The two countries have consistently given serious attention to enhancing mutual trade and promoting investment," Putin noted. "Bilateral trade increased by eight percent in 2023, and gained more than a third in the first quarter of the current year compared to the same period last year," the Russian leader said.

"Food, mineral resources, machinery and equipment are exported to Vietnam. Many Vietnamese goods, including clothing, fruits, vegetables and other agricultural products, are in demand on the Russian market," Putin stressed.