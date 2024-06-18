Vessel traffic through Dardanelles suspended due to fire — authorities

ANKARA, June 18. /TASS/. The vessel traffic in the Dardanelles has been temporary suspended in the north to south direction due to a forest fire, the Turkey’s Directorate-General of Coastal Safety reported.

"The ship traffic through the Dardanelles has been suspended from north to south due to a forest fire in the Akbas area," the authority said on the X social network. The navigation northward continues so far without restrictions.

The traffic suspension in the strait is associated in particular with the need to ensure free operation of firefighting aircraft that are taking up water there to extinguish the fire.