Russian Cabinet introduces federal budget amendments to State Duma — lawmaker

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The Cabinet presented amendments to the federal budget for 2024 - 2026 to the State Duma, head of the budget and taxes committee of the lower house of the Russian parliament Andrey Makarov told reporters.

"The budgetary package consists of five bills. We witness a historical moment - the budget comes to the State Duma by hand for the last time. Since now the budget and budgetary amendments will come to the State Duma via electronic communication channels," Makarov said.

The package simultaneously introduces amendments to the Budgetary Code, he added.