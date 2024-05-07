Russia becomes one of leaders in terms of import to Mongolia since start of 2024

ULAANBAATAR, May 7. /TASS/. Russia became one of leaders among countries conducting trade with Mongolia in the first four months of this year, the National Statistics Office of Mongolia reported.

"The results of the first four months of 2024 showed that Mongolia exported goods from 57 countries and imported products from 137 states. China and Russia accounted for the bulk of export-import operations," the report said.

Some 38.2% of imported goods were delivered to Mongolia from China, and another 27% - from Russia, which supplies petroleum products, pet food, food products, fertilizers. In the share of Mongolian exports China is the leader with 91.3%, with only 0.8% of goods from Mongolia supplied to Russia, mainly leather and cashmere goods.