EU wary of Russia’s response if assets confiscated for Ukraine's reconstruction — paper

BRUSSELS, February 6. /TASS/. European Union member states are wary of Russia’s tit-for-tat measures if its assets are confiscated for reconstruction of Ukraine, the European edition of Politico wrote citing a number of European officials.

Those participating in discussions of the idea to confiscate Russia’s assets frozen in Europe are fearful of similar measures regarding European assets on Russian territory that such a step would cause, sources said. The European Union losing its attractiveness as a platform for investment could become another negative result of such a decision, according to the paper. All are worried about potential consequences of confiscation of assets as such a decision could lead to "an unpredictable situation," an unnamed European diplomat told the publication.

Bloomberg news agency reported on February 4 citing sources that G7 nations and the EU were discussing the possibility of using more than $250 bln worth of the Russian Central Bank’s frozen assets to finance Ukraine’s reconstruction. The proposal suggests that Ukraine’s allies sell its debt using Russia’s frozen assets as collateral. Those supporting such a decision believe that any settlement of the conflict will result in a situation where Russia pays for Ukraine’s damage, whereas in the event of refusal claims may be brought against it on frozen assets.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said earlier that Moscow would assume tit-for-tat measures, among other things, if the West fulfilled its threats on confiscation of Russian assets. The Russian side expects no sound actions, no steps demonstrating that its western opponents at least remotely understand how harmful and counterproductive the discussion of the issue itself is, he added.