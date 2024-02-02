Tesla to recall nearly 2.2 mln vehicles

WASHINGTON, February 2. /TASS/. The US-based electric vehicle maker Tesla will recall almost 2.2 mln automobiles for software updates, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on its website.

According to the Administration, 2,193,869 vehicles will be recalled because of the defects.

Warning lights on indicators have a smaller font size than requirements by US safety standards, the Associated Press news agency reported. This can make critical safety information hard to read and increasing the risk of an accident.