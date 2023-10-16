Share of global nuclear energy may increase from current 10% to 20% in 2050 — Novak

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, nuclear energy's share of the global energy balance will rise from 10% to 20% by 2050, he said in an interview with Soloviev Live TV channel.

"Today, nuclear generation accounts for approximately 10% of total energy balance. I believe it may total 20% by 2050, not more," he said.

According to him, Russia has long been a world leader in nuclear energy and will thus occupy a key position in this market.

"Russia is constructing more than half of the world's nuclear power plants. We currently have 35 units. These are the total orders we have for our nuclear industry, both in Russia and abroad. Most importantly, our nuclear energy industry science is working to develop low-power nuclear power plants. This is a new area that will be actively developed," Novak said.

Novak also believes that if the global energy balance does not change significantly by 2035, significant changes will occur in the next 50 years. Peak consumption of oil and gas will pass, and their share will fall from 85% to 60%, but the importance of renewable energy sources and nuclear power will rise. "In terms of 2050, yes. We will most likely have passed the peak of oil and gas consumption by this time. According to various experts, the share of hydrocarbons will decline, possibly to 60%," he said.