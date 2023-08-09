Thirteen banks ready to participate in digital ruble tests — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. All the thirteen banks that had expressed the desire to take part in digital ruble testing completed preparatory activities and will participate in the pilot starting on August 15, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia Olga Skorobogatova said at a press conference in TASS.

"Thirteen banks completed all the preparatory activities as regards technical preparations and development of their own mobile apps and ready to start transactions with real clients together with us," she said.

Sixteen banks are also ready to join digital ruble testing next year, Skorobogatova noted. Retail clients of banks participating in the pilot project will be able after some time to submit applications for digital ruble testing in real transactions," she added.