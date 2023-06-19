Donetsk People’s Republic signs agreements for $52.34 mln at SPIEF

DONETSK, June 19. /TASS/. The Donetsk People's Republic signed more than 30 agreements worth 4.4 bln rubles ($52.34 mln) at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) that ended last week, according to acting head of the republic Denis Pushilin.

"In total, 31 agreements were signed within the framework of the forum for a total of 4.4 bln rubles, which will create more than 700 jobs in the republic," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to Pushilin, the projects agreed at the SPIEF include a logistics center, a reinforced concrete products plant, tram production site, and a Kamaz equipment repair and maintenance facility.

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia’s showcase annual economic and business event, was held on June 14-17. The theme of the forum was: "Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations. "TASS was the official information partner of the event.