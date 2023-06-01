Russia takes lead in fertilizer supplies to India — expert

NEW DELHI, June 1. /TASS/. Russia became the top supplier of fertilizers to India in the financial year of 2022-2023 by offering them at competitive prices, Director General and CEO of the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) Ajay Sahai told TASS.

Russia "is the leading one," for the financial year of 2022-2023, Sahai said. It is "followed by China, Saudi [Arabia], Oman and Morocco," he noted.

Exports of Russian fertilizers over that period was over $3 bln. Supplies from Saudi Arabia stood at about $2.6 bln. China delivered fertilizers worth $2 bln, while supplies from Oman and Morocco amounted to about $1-1.5 bln, Sahai said.

"Russian supplies to India mainly includes nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, mono and diammonium phosphate and urea," the expert informed.

Russia is exporting fertilizers to India at competitive prices, the Director General said. "It's a good price," Sahai added.