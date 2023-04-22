Deputy PM: Russia to use national currencies in mutual settlements for energy resources

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russia is switching to national currencies in settlements for energy resources. Yuan and ruble are in demand, in the future the country intends to abandon the euro and dollar, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"The trend has changed very much to less use of dollars or euros. Given the current problems in settlements with these currencies, in our settlements we are moving only to national currencies, the yuan is in demand here, the ruble is in demand," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV channel's ‘Moscow. Kremlin. Putin.’ program, according to an excerpt posted on Saturday on journalist Pavel Zarubin's Telegram channel.

"This vector will continue, our colleagues in the People's Republic of China already pay for gas in yuan, partly for oil. They also pay in rubles. We will continue to improve these mutual settlements in national currencies," Novak added.

According to him, now there is a great interest in buying Russian energy resources, this is why it is important to create mechanisms for settlements, which can only be in national currencies.

Earlier in an interview with TASS, Novak said that the share of transactions in national currencies will grow in the future, trade in yuan, Indian rupees, Turkish liras and Russian rubles is increasing. According to him, such transactions have already become commonplace for the market.