Russia can start supplying grain, vehicles to Nepal — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko discussed the opportunity of supplying grain, chemical fertilizers, helicopters and motor vehicles to Nepal during the working meeting with Chairman of the National Assembly of Nepal Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, the office of the Deputy Prime Minister told reporters.

"Dmitry Chernyshenko and Ganesh Prasad Timilsina also discussed the opportunity of delivering grain, chemical fertilizers, Russian helicopters and motor vehicles to Nepal, and cooperation in organizing a chess tournament," the office said.

Matters of resuming the direct air service between Russia and Nepal, increasing quotas for Nepalese students’ education in Russia and cooperation in infrastructural projects on construction of a subway, railways, motorways, and a hydropower plant were also discussed at the meeting.

"I am confident your visit will become a notable event and will give an impetus to Russian-Nepalese interaction. Nepal is the long-standing partner of Russia in South Asia; our peoples have the strong ties of friendship. Relations between Russia and Nepal have always been built on the basis of equality and mutual respect," Chernyshenko said, cited by the deputy prime minister’s office.