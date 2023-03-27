Russian-Belarusian trade reaching record high $45 bln — Russian PM

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russian-Belarusian mutual trade figures are growing despite sanctions against countries and reach the record high level of $45 bln, Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday at the meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State.

"Indicators of our economic cooperation are good, despite the instability on global markets and the sanction aggression of the collective West. Following significant growth by 35% in 2021, mutual trade moved upward by 12% more and reached the record high figure - $45 bln. The positive trend continues also at present," Mishustin said.

This is the result in particular of implementation of a package of measures on redirection of Belarusian exports from Western markets to the Russian one, the Prime Minister noted. Russian imports of Belarusian products gained 40% and for the first time provided for the positive balance of trade in Russia for Belarus, Mishustin added.