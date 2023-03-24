Japan, Russia agree on salmon, trout catch quotas — Ministry

TOKYO, March 24. /TASS/. Representatives of Japan and Russia agreed upon terms of salmon and trout catch by Japanese fishermen in the 200-mile exclusive economic zone of Japan for this year, the Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said on Friday.

The agreement was reached after five-day online consultations. The agreed quota will total 2,050 metric tons of seafood, just as a year earlier. Japan’s payments will vary from 200 to 300 mln yen ($1.5-2.3 mln), depending on the final catch. The parties also agreed upon the plan of scientific and technology cooperation in the fisheries sphere for 2023.

Russia and Japan are fishing in 200-mile exclusive economic zones of each other on the basis of the 1984 agreement. The parties hold consultations annually to negotiate seafood quotas and discuss other matters.