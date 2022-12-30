EAEU does not want ‘pointless confrontation’ with countries imposing sanctions — official

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Sanctions show the weakness of countries that are unable to compete using economic mechanisms and resort to forceful methods, Chairman of the EEC Board Mikhail Myasnikovich said in an interview with TASS. According to him, the EAEU does not follow the path of "thoughtless confrontation" with the countries that impose sanctions against the organization and its member states.

"We are not going down the route of pointless confrontation with people who are attempting to economically devastate us. We are working hard to adhere to the rules of fair competition. After all, sanctions, in my opinion, are a manifestation of the fragility of states, which cannot compete using economic mechanisms and resort to forceful methods. We generally have all the tools we need to preserve national interests and economies," Myasnikovich told TASS.

He noted that the EAEU does not plan to separate and isolate itself, and continues the dialogue with interested associations.

"We recognize that the international division of labor holds the key to the future. As a result, we will not isolate ourselves. On the contrary, we are strengthening international cooperation by engaging in a mutually beneficial discourse with integration associations, countries, and businesses who are also interested in this. Companies from the EAEU countries and the member states themselves, as well as companies from third, friendly nations, recognize the benefits of working in our vast market. And we are welcome it in every way. Summits, forums, and other events that we host are intended, among other things, to recruit investors from both our Union's member states and from third countries," Myasnikovich concluded.

He also added that a free trade zone agreement (FTA) between the EAEU and Iran may be signed in the first half of 2023, and preparations for the signing of an FTA agreement with Egypt are also in the final stages. "We would like the agreement to be signed in the first half of 2023 so that we can launch ratification procedures immediately," he said.

"We are doing similar work with Egypt. Based on the results of five rounds of negotiations, we are in a decisive stage," Myasnikovich added. According to Myasnikovich, the union has great hopes for an FTA with India, although negotiations are still in the early stages. "We have high hopes for the conclusion of an FTA with India," he said.