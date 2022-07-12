Gazprom not paying dividends does not mean this practice will continue — minister

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Gazprom's decision not to temporarily pay dividends does not mean that this practice will continue, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with Vedomosti.

"Temporary refusal to pay dividends does not mean that this practice will continue in the coming years. Shareholders should understand that preserving resources for investment development, on the contrary, will give them more opportunities to receive good returns in the future. We were guided by this logic. As for other state-owned companies, including the oil and gas sector, they will pay record dividends to shareholders this year," the minister said.

Earlier, Gazprom shareholders decided not to pay dividends for 2021. As the company explained, Gazprom's priorities now include its investment program, gasification program, preparing for winter, and the need to pay increased taxes.