Russian gas transit to Poland suspended from January 19 — operator

KIEV, January 24. /TASS/. No transit of Russian gas to Poland via Ukraine is implemented from January 19, the Operator of the Ukrainian Gas Transportation System said on Monday.

Gas transit to Poland via Drozdovichi gas metering station stood at 3.77 mln cubic meters on January 17, 241,000 cubic meters on January 19, and is zero since January 19.

In December 2019, Moscow and Kiev negotiated extension of gas transit via Ukraine for the period from 2020 to 2024 with the option of renewal for ten years more. The contract stipulates transit of 40 bln cubic meters of gas annually from 2021 to 2024.