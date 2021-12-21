India starts construction of Kudankulam NPP Unit 6, says Rosatom

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The construction of the Kudankulam NPP Unit 6 in India has started, the press service of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom said in a statement on Tuesday.

"On December 20, 2021, the main construction period of the Kudankulam NPP Unit 6 (in the Republic of India) was officially launched through the first concreting in the foundation slab of the reactor building," the statement said.

"The first two NPP power units are demonstrating the sustainable operation at the nominal power level. The power units of the second stage are being constructed, namely the works are underway at Unit 3 to prepare for installation of the reactor pressure vessel," Rosatom said. The first concrete was laid at the power unit No. 5 this June.

"The third stage of the Kudankulam NPP relating to the main construction period will provide additional power capacity to ensure the industrial and commercial development of businesses in the Tamil Nadu region and the Republic of India as a whole; moreover, it will promote more confidence in our friendly countries’ prospects to expand peaceful nuclear cooperation by using the most advanced projects of high-capacity nuclear power units of the Russian design," Vice-President for Projects in India and Prospective Projects at ASE, an engineering division of Rosatom, Andrey Lebedev was quoted as saying.

The equipment required for the top-priority installation at Unit 5 and Unit 6 is being supplied.