Russia, UAE plan to work on hydrogen and manufacturing related equipment

ABU DHABI, November 17. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technologies signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of hydrogen technologies, including manufacturing equipment for its production, the ministries announced in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The memorandum was signed by Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies of the UAE Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber and Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov during the international petroleum exhibition ADIPEC 2021.

The partnership includes a joint assessment of solutions for assisting in the manufacture, storage, and transportation of hydrogen fuel. The parties, in particular, committed to collaborating on the development of equipment for the manufacture, liquefaction, and use of hydrogen and fuel mixes using hydrogen as the primary component. Russia and the UAE will also create international hydrogen standards and plan to boost bilateral investment in hydrogen energy, as well cooperation of the private sector in this area.

"The considerable potential of Russian-UAE cooperation can be seen in multi-vector cooperation in the design and manufacture of equipment for the liquefaction, storage, and transportation of hydrogen, as well as in the establishment of international and national standards in this field. This approach is reflected in the memorandum signed today," Manturov noted.

He also stated that Russia presented to the UAE a list of 41 Russian initiatives on low-carbon and carbon-free hydrogen and ammonia.

According to Al Jaber, the UAE already produces around 300,000 tonnes of hydrogen per year at ADNOC enterprises. In addition, Mubadala, ADNOC, and ADQ have formed the Abu Dhabi Hydrogen Alliance to develop a roadmap to accelerate the adoption and use of hydrogen in the UAE.