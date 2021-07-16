Hainan authorities intend to increase tourist flow to 110 million people by 2025

HAIKOU, Juky 16. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities by 2025 intend to increase the annual tourist flow on the island to 110 million people, and the total tourism revenues to 180 billion yuan (about $ 27.8 billion). The relevant tasks, according to the newspaper "Hainan Daily", are mentioned in the approved plan for the development of the tourism sector in the province during the fourteenth five-year plan (2021-2025).

As part of this program, the provincial government intends to turn Hainan into one of the competitive centers in the global tourism industry market, as well as a center for international consumption of tourism services. All this, the newspaper writes, will lay a good foundation for building a free trade port in the province.

The key areas of work until 2025 will be, in particular, the development of automobile tourism along the ring road on the island, ecotourism, the infrastructure of duty free stores, medical tourism, as well as improving the infrastructure of Hainan's main attractions.

By 2025, the authorities have set the goal of transforming Hainan into an "international center for tourism and consumption." The Chinese island is often referred to as "Eastern Hawaii" — natural landscapes, tropical forests, a top-notch hotel chain combined with beaches and a coastline stretching along more than 1,900 kilometers attract guests from the most distant parts of the world.

During the thirteenth five-year plan (2016-2020), Hainan received about 352 million Chinese and foreign tourists.