SPIEF has become strategic platform for global business community — B20 Chair

ROME, June 8. /TASS/. The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is an important strategic platform for international business and discussing the global economic agenda, B20 Chair Emma Marcegaglia told TASS on Tuesday.

Marcegaglia took part in the forum, held from 2 to 5 June.

"Throughout its existence, SPIEF has become a strategic platform for the international business community, where its representatives have the opportunity to meet and discuss priority issues on the economic agenda. In this regard, this regional forum has become an excellent opportunity to start a cycle of B20 Dialogues, within which we intend to present the B20 program in Italy, which holds the G20 presidency this year," she said.

During the forum, Marchegaglia had meetings with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk and Russia’s G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash.

Marcegaglia is convinced that "the renewal of international cooperation, which has been going on in recent months due to the return to a multilateral format, needs the full support and participation of the Russian industry."

The Business 20 meeting under the Italian presidency in the G20 is scheduled for October 7-8, 2021.