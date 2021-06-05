United Aviation Corporation to deliver over 30 SSJ100 jets in 2021 - deputy PM

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) plans to deliver over 30 SSJ100 (Sukhoi Superjet 100) passenger jets in 2021, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"About 200 aircraft of this brand are already flying and this year’s plans include the delivery of about 33 Superjet aircraft to our airlines," he noted.

Borisov added that part of the deliveries would fall to Aurora, a Russian Far East air carrier.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is held on June 2-5. The forum, organized by the Roscongress Foundation, is titled ‘Together Again — Economy of a New Reality’. It embraces the SME Forum, the Healthy Life and Drug Security Forums along with the SPIEF Junior sessions. SPIEF-2021 is held in person in strict accordance with health and safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. TASS is the official information partner and the photo hosting agency of SPIEF-2021.