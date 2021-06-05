Russian Investment Forum in Sochi to be held on Feb 17-18, 2022

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The Russian Investment Forum in Sochi will be held next year on February 17-18, Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation, Executive Secretary of the SPIEF (St. Petersburg International Economic Forum) Organizing Committee, Anton Kobyakov told a press conference on results of the SPIEF on Saturday.

"I would like to focus separately on the decision regarding the Sochi forum, the Russian Investment Forum in Sochi. It is scheduled for February 17-18, 2022," he said.

The Russian Investment Forum is traditionally held in the first quarter of the year in Sochi. Last year it was decided to cancel the event due to the coronavirus. The forum was not held in early 2021 either.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum organized by the Roscongress Foundation, is taking place on June 2-5. The topic of this year’s forum is "Together Again - Economy of New Reality". TASS is the information partner and the official photo hosting agency of SPIEF.