Pandemic may lead to consolidation of Russian oil industry, new players - Rosneft CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Following the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian oil and gas industry may consolidate, and new players may appear on the market, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"The Russian oil and gas industry is also being reformed under the influence of pandemic factors, as well as increased regulation in production, the OPEC+ agreement, containment of retail prices, and an increase in the share of depleted fields in the traditional region of Western Siberia. In the near future, we will certainly see the emergence of new players, growth of medium-sized companies, and consolidation in the industry as a whole," he said.

