Sollers to cooperate with Japanese firms in developing cars subscription services

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Sollers Group plans to cooperate with its Japanese partners in development of cars subscription services, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sollers Vadim Shvetsov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"During the pandemic year we together with Japanese colleagues discovered the development of digital mobility services. Last year we created a digital platform on placing [clients] in cars and started offering it to our clients in the Russian Federation. It has been met with great interest from Japanese companies and financial institutions by today. Hopefully we will be able to involve Japanese companies literally this year in development in this sector of new digital mobility," he said.

Russia is one of top countries in terms of carsharing development, Shvetsov said, adding that an expansion of such services is expected. "We expect a 35-40% growth of cars subscription per year in Russia, which means that currently the subscription market equals 95,000 cars, whereas within two years it will reach 200,000 units. Such a fast-growing segment is interesting and most likely many will abandon owning cars within a couple of years, especially in the commercial sector," he noted.

