Over 186,000 doses of EpiVacCorona vaccine released for civil distribution in Russia

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Over 186,000 doses of the EpiVacCorona coronavirus vaccine have been released for civil distribution in Russia, according to a statement published on the government’s coronavirus information website on Thursday.
"A total of 186,150 doses of the EpiVacCorona vaccine produced at the Vector-BiAlgam’s facility were released for civil distribution as of March 17, 2021. There needs to be a two to three week interval between the two doses of the vaccine," the statement reads.
As of March 17, all volunteers involved in trials were examined nine, 21 and 42 days after vaccine injections and no serious negative reactions were recorded.
On July 24, Russia’s State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector center received permission from the Russian Health Ministry to conduct clinical trials of its coronavirus vaccine on volunteers. That phase of trials completed on September 30 and the vaccine was registered in mid-October. The Health Ministry granted permission to the center on November 16 to conduct post-registration trials on 150 volunteers over the age of 60, and permission to carry out trials on 3,000 volunteers aged over 18 was issued on November 18.