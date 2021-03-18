Over 186,000 doses of EpiVacCorona vaccine released for civil distribution in Russia

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Over 186,000 doses of the EpiVacCorona coronavirus vaccine have been released for civil distribution in Russia, according to a statement published on the government’s coronavirus information website on Thursday.

"A total of 186,150 doses of the EpiVacCorona vaccine produced at the Vector-BiAlgam’s facility were released for civil distribution as of March 17, 2021. There needs to be a two to three week interval between the two doses of the vaccine," the statement reads.