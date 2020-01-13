Opel plans to capture at least 5% of Russian car market in midterm

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Opel intends to increase its share of the Russian car market to at least 5% in midterm, Vice President of Groupe PSA, Managing Director of Peugeot, Citroen and Opel in Russia, Alexei Volodin told TASS in an interview.

"We in PSA believe that if you sell more than 5% on the market, then you are a major player. Therefore, our midterm ambitions for the Opel brand is to build the business in a way to hold at least 5% on the Russian automobile market," the top manager said.

A minor contraction of the Russian light and LCV market is expected this year, Volodin said. "I do not see preconditions for the market growth in the next [2020 - TASS] year, unless there are certain macroeconomic factors, like, for example, the oil price hike and the increase and strengthening of the Russian ruble in its consequence, which will lead to real growth of the purchasing power of the population. If this macroeconomic factor is excluded, there will be a small downside, considering the price increase I expect in this year after the scrap fee increase and differentiation of production subsidies. It is difficult for me now to forecast its exact figure," he added.

Opel is going to expand the model range in Russia from two to six automobiles.