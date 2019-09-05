Toyota to invest over $300 mln in St. Petersburg plant by 2028

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Japan’s Toyota Motor plans to invest additionally 20 bln rubles ($303 mln) in its facility in St. Petersburg by 2028, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday.

"Japanese companies are becoming increasingly interested in Russia. Toyota will invest additionally 20 bln rubles in its plant in St. Petersburg by 2028," he said.

The Toyota Motor Plant in St. Petersburg was opened in 2007 and currently produces Camry and RAV4 models. Production capacity of the plant is 100,000 vehicles per year. Cars are supplied to the Russian market and exported to Kazakhstan and Belarus.

