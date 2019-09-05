Russian-Japanese relations actively develop — Putin

Japan hopes to hear new ideas on cooperation with Russia during EEF — envoy

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian-Japanese relations are stable and develop actively, while bilateral agreements are being implemented, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

"Many of our agreements are being implemented, bilateral relations are stable and develop actively," Putin said.

He added that his agreements with Abe, including those reached at teh G20 summit in Osaka, are being implemented.

"Today, we will not only discuss the state of our relations but will also plan future step in developing bilateral relations," the Russian president added.

Putin noted that the Japanese delegation to the EEF was rather representative as it includes over 500 officials and businessmen.

"We meet regularly and use all opportunities to continue our dialogue. We are very glad that it facilitates the development of our bilateral relations," Putin said.

"I want to thank you from my heart for the words of condolences that you expressed to residents of Krasnoyarsk and Irkutsk regions over wildfires," Putin added.

