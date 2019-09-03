Japan hopes to hear new ideas on cooperation with Russia during EEF — envoy

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Tokyo expects to hear new ideas and projects aimed to implement the eight-point cooperation plan with Russia during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) set to be held on September 4-6, Japanese Ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kozuki told TASS.

According to him, the EEF is an important platform for dialogue between heads of government and companies from all over the world. "As far as I am aware, this year, many Japanese companies plan to participate in the EEF," the diplomat noted. "According to the EEF’s agenda, there are planned speeches by president of Toyo Trans Isao Takahashi, Representative Chairman of Medical Tourism Japan Katsuya Sakagami, Governor of Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Tadashi Maeda."

"For company representatives, the forum is the place where new business opportunities arise through active dialogue. We hope that there will be new projects and ideas that will support the eight-point cooperation plan," Kozuki stressed.

The Japanese delegation to the EEF will be headed by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. On September 5, he is set to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian-Japanese business dialogue

Russian and Japanese representatives of the authorities and businesses will discuss the projects of major transportation routes as a tool for exploring new possibilities of cooperation in the Far East during a bilateral business dialogue in the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum on September 5, Toyohisa Kozuki told TASS on Tuesday.

"On September 5, the business dialogue "Russia-Japan" is scheduled to be held to discuss the issue "Major transportation routes as a tool for developing new possibilities of cooperation in the Far East," the diplomat said.

The moderators at the roundtable will be Head of the Japan-Russia Economic Committee of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) Teruo Asada and Delovaya Rossiya (or Business Russia) Association President Alexei Repik, the envoy said.

Besides, the following representatives of Japanese businesses are scheduled to deliver speeches: Chairman of the Board of Directors at Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Masami Iijima, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Toyota Motor Corp. Takeshi Uchiyamada, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Japan Airlines Yoshiharu Ueki and CEO of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Nobuhiko Sasaki.

Japanese companies also plan to sign contracts and basic agreements with Russian companies at the EEF, Kozuki said.

The fifth Eastern Economic Forum is due to take place in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 4-6. More than 30,000 representatives from across the world will take part in the forum. The key events will take place on Russky Island at Far Eastern Federal University’s campus, and a number of events will be held on other platforms of the city and the Primorye region.

Roscongress Foundation is the Eastern Economic Forum’s organizer. TASS news agency is the event’s general information partner, the official photo hosting agency and moderator of the presentation zone focusing on the Russian Far East’s innovation opportunities.