On-the-road tests of Aurus Komendant SUV started

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. NAMI (Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute), the developer of Aurus line of executive-class vehicles, started on-the-road tests of Aurus Komendant SUV, a NAMI spokesperson told TASS on Friday.

"About five specimens [of Aurus SUV] undergo ride tests and adjustments, the spokesperson said.

The first showroom of Russian brand of executive cars Aurus was opened in Moscow City business center earlier on Friday.

Retail sales of Aurus executive cars may start in 2021, said Kirill Pavlovich, chief executive of Panavto, the official dealer of Aurus.

"The brand is very young and therefore no exact dates are available. I believe [retail sales - TASS] will start in 2021," Pavlovich said.

The price of Aurus Senat Sedan executive-class car will be 18 mln rubles ($272,400) in the basic configuration, Chief Executive Officer of Aurus Adil Shirinov said earlier today.