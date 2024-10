MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans to talk with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Raphael Grossi at the moment, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

"There are no contacts with Grossi on Putin's agenda at this point," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov was asked about the matter in the context of Kiev's ongoing attacks on the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.