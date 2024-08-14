Russian firm ramps up production of tracked chassis for surface-to-air missile systems

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 14. /TASS/. The Mytishchi Machine-Building Plant (part of the Kalashnikov Group) is building up the production of tracked chassis for surface-to-air missile systems, Project Chief Designer Fyodor Golovashkin told TASS on the sidelines of the Army 2024 international military-technical forum on Wednesday.

"Yes, naturally, we are building it up [the production of tracked platforms] under the defense procurement plan. Repairs of vehicles are underway," he said.

The Mytishchi Machine-Building Plant produces a family of fast-moving tracked vehicles designed for the assembly of special equipment. Today, the enterprise rolls out 11 modifications.

The Army 2024 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress/Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 12-14. The arms show features the most advanced types of armament, military and special hardware. TASS is a strategic media partner of the forum.