Yakovlev unveils Yak-130M trainer with expanded combat capabilities

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 12. /TASS/. Yakovlev company presents a project of the upgraded Yak-130M combat trainer with expanded fighting capabilities at the Army 2024 forum.

Three prototype specimens are being manufactured at the Irkutsk aviation plant, company’s press service told TASS.

"Yakovlev presents the project of the modernized Yak-130M fighter trainer at the Army Forum. The upgrade mainly covered the expansion of combat capabilities of this aircraft by installing new onboard equipment and armament systems," the company said.

The project is targeting the export market in the first instance and the configuration of the aircraft was formed with consideration of comments made by current operators of Yak-130 trainers, the press service added.

The Army 2024 forum is being held from August 12 to 14 in the Moscow Region. Specimens of armament, materiel and special vehicles will be showed to participants during the event. TASS is the strategic media partner of the forum.